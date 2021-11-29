Abu Dhabi T10: Phil Salt Smashes 63 off 20 Balls, Takes His Team to Victory

Phil Salt scored the fastest fifty in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and guided Team Abu Dhabi to a 7-wicket victory against Chennai Braves at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Wicket-keeper batsman Salt smashed 63 runs in just 20 balls to help his side book their place in the Abu Dhabi T10 play-offs. In his knock of 63 runs where he reached a half-century in just 15 balls, Salt hit 7 sixes and 4 fours. Team Abu Dhabi displayed an all-around performance while registering their sixth victory in eight games.

In Abu Dhabi T10, batters are exhibiting their top performances in every match as boundaries are shorter compared to international games, and the risk of losing a wicket is also considerably lower.

In the 22nd match of Abu Dhabi T10, Chennai Braves got a chance to bat first after losing the toss. The team posted a score of 107 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 10 overs. Opener Ahmed Shahzad scored 53 runs in 30 balls as he hit 4 fours and 4 sixes. Team Abu Dhabi bowler Liam Livingstone took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 2 overs.

Chasing a target of 108 runs to win, Team Abu Dhabi did not have a good start. Paul Stirling scored just 4 runs and Liam Livingstone could only make 1. After this, Phil Salt and Chris Gayle added 71 runs and guided their side to victory. Salt scored 63 runs in 20 balls, hitting 7 sixes and 4 fours (58 runs only from the boundaries). Gayle remained unbeaten as he scored 30 off 16 balls. He hit 2 sixes and 2 fours.

Team Abu Dhabi achieved the target of 108 runs at a loss of 3 wickets in 7 overs. While Team Abu Dhabi recorded their sixth victory in eight games, Chennai Braves remained winless after eight games.

