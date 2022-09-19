Abu Dhabi T10: USA’s Skky Strikers Acquire New York Strikers Franchise; Yuvraj Singh Announced as Mentor

USA’s Skky Strikers announced today that they have acquired a franchise in the exciting Abu Dhabi T10, which will be called the New York Strikers. The addition of the New York Strikers to the tournament makes it an 8-team competition, with two teams joining the bandwagon from the USA. The Strikers franchise has had a successful stint as a cricket franchisee in the USA and hopes to spread its wings in other parts of the world as well with well-known leagues such as the Abu Dhabi T10. The enigmatic left-hander Yuvraj Singh has been brought on board as the Team Mentor, he was previously been a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Has Shown For 15 Years Now, That he is One of The Greatest Players of All Time – Aaron Finch

The Strikers franchise represents unity on and off the field and an indomitable passion for cricket and is owned by Sagar Khanna, who has been extremely passionate about cricket since his childhood days. Sagar began his entrepreneurial journey in Telecommunications with Skky Group in Hicksville, New York in 2016. In terms of making his move in the world of cricket, Sagar began as a co-founder of Skky Strikers and is now the sole owner of the franchise.

Elated to be part of the Abu Dhabi T10, Sagar said, “It is an extremely exciting time for our franchise as the Abu Dhabi T10 is unique and highly competitive, bringing together elite players from across the globe. It gives us the perfect opportunity to compete against the elites of cricket and test ourselves out.”

“We have had some amount of success in the USA and we are keen to carry on in that vein over here also. As a franchise, we will do whatever it takes to ensure this is a memorable tournament for our fans and the family overall.”

The franchise has brought in Kieron Pollard as their Icon player and also signed on England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as their Platinum player. Azam Khan from Pakistan and Ireland’s Paul Stirling are the two Category A players signed on by the franchise.

<b>Cricket News</b>,<a href="https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-schedule/"><b> Schedule </b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/"><b> Cricket Live Scores </b></a> here<p></p>