Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AUS vs SA match: Australia and South Africa will look to leave their horrific record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup behind when they will kick off their WC campaign against each other on Saturday, October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Historically, Australia are overwhelming favourites to win this encounter. However, if their recent form and latest ICC T20I rankings are anything to go, South Africa will head as favourites against Australia for this game.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

South Africa have lost just one out of their previous ten T20I games and have impressed many with their resilience in the last few months. The rainbow nation also got the better of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the two-warm games.

In contrast, Australia have won just one out of their two warm-up games. They barely managed to go past New Zealand in the first warm-up and were beaten by India in the second game. Australia have won just two out of their last eight T20I games and their openers – Aaron Finch and David Warmer’s – lack of form is another concern for the Oz team management.

T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy

Weather report

No rain forecast for the day. The overall weather of Abu Dhabi is also expected to be pleasant throughout the day. And as the match between Australia and South Africa is an afternoon affair, one should expect a bit of heat and humidity. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 to 33 degrees. The humidity will be around 53 percent and the wind speed 16 km/h.

Australia (AUS) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here