Abu Dhabi Weather Update, DC vs RR, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Delhi Capitals in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the exciting affair on Saturday, September 25, at 3:30 pm IST. Both DC and RR got off to a blistering start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg as they scripted victory in their respective opening encounters.

Delhi Capitals produced a clinical performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. With the win, the team reclaimed the top spot in the points table and are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout round.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won an almost lost game in the last over against Punjab Kings. The 2-run victory against the Kings helped the Royals climb to the fifth spot. The team will be hoping to continue the winning momentum to increase their chances of a top-four finish.

Ahead of an exciting game, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the DC vs RR match.

Pitch report:

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known for producing high-scoring fixtures. The hard-hitters from both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will love to play at the venue. However, this doesn’t mean that the Abu Dhabi pitch can’t offer anything to the bowlers. The ball is likely to swing in the initial phase of the match while the spinner can also get some assistance in the middle-overs.

Weather

The weather is unlikely to cause any interruption during the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. There are no chances of rainfall on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Since it is an afternoon match, the temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius, and therefore the players will have to bear the heat throughout the match.

T20 records at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 55 (Batting first won 26 games, batting second won 29 games)

Highest score at this venue: 247/2

Lowest score at the venue: 70/10

