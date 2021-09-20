Abu Dhabi Weather Update, KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report And Venue Records

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for their first match of the second phase of IPL 2021 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two teams will be up against each other on Monday, September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Unsurprisingly, RCB will start the match on Monday as favorites.

The Bangalore outfit is currently third in the points table with five victories from seven matches. On the other hand, the Knight Riders are in trouble as they are reeling at the second last position. The team has won just two games while losing five matches. They will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the KKR vs RCB match.

Pitch report: The pitch of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a bit two-paced. The surface is expected to slow down as the match will progress. The average score at Abu Dhabi is 150. However, the surface has shown immense improvement in the last year and the average score for the games conducted in the last year was recorded around 170. The captain winning the toss is expected to bat first during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game on Monday.

Weather: The weather in Abu Dhabi is likely to hover around 30. Since it is an evening match, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are unlikely to face a lot of heat. The chances of rain interrupting the game are almost nil. Also, the dew can act as an important factor in the second innings.

T20I records at this venue: Total T20 games played: 47 (team batting first won 22 games while the team batting second won 25 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 225/7

Lowest 1st innings score: 87

Highest successful run chase: 166/6

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here