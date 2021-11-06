Abu Dhabi Weather Update, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast For Today’s NZ vs AFG Match

Afghanistan are coming off a thrashing at the hands of India, and now they will take on New Zealand in their upcoming T20 World Cup game in what is a virtual quarterfinal for the sides. Afghanistan, who have so far played four games in the Super 12 stage, need to win this match against New Zealand if they have to hope of making it to the semi-finals.

If Afghanistan do beat New Zealand, India have a chance to make it to the semi-finals, provided they beat Namibia in their last match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, convincingly beat Namibia in their last match and after their top order failed, the lower middle order - James Neesham & Glenn Phillips were superb and they will be keen to beat Afghanistan and make it to the top four.

Powered by Trent Boult & Tim Southee, New Zealand have all the bases covered, and their spinners in Ish Sodhi & Michael Santner have been good in this tournament.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has the batters to challenge this bowling attack. Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai & Rahmanullah Gurbaz can take off and pose a lot of worry for the New Zealand side.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and dry and the weather could be taxing on the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions, especially since it is a day game. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it will be around 55 per cent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

New Zealand (NZ) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Probable Playing XIs:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

