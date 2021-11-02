Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s PAK vs NAM match

After a heroic performance by Asif Ali against Afghanistan clinching victory from the jaws of defeat, Pakistan now rules the second group of super 12 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with 6 points from 3 games. The champion team is now the frontrunner to qualify for the knock-out stage having beaten all the other top three sides in their group India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. While the first two games came in a convincing manner with Pakistan dominating the proceedings throughout the first game and a stable chase in the second, they also won a close thriller versus Afghanistan. With only two games left against Namibia and Scotland, Pakistan is predicted to go unbeaten to the semis, and are the clear favourites to lift the trophy. They will face Namibia on Tuesday in their next game.

Namibia started out well against Scotland and continued their winning run from the first round but could not keep the streak and suffered an embarrassing loss to Afghanistan. David Wiese is a key player and can cause an upset Pakistan owing to the unpredictable of the t20 game.

Weather report for Pakistan vs Namibia match:

The weather forecast for tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi shows a partly cloudy sky. This means that there might be some outside probability of rain in the Pakistan versus Namibia match. The weather on Tuesday at the ground in Abu Dhabi will hover around 25 to 34 degrees. The wind speed is predicted to be 19 km per hour and the humidity is anticipated to be around 63 percent.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

Pakistan Possible Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

