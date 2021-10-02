Abu Dhabi Weather Update, RR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Chennai Super Kings, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will face Rajasthan Royals in the 47th match of IPL 2021. The Indian Premier League 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 2, Saturday, at 07:30 pm IST. MS Dhoni-led Chennai became the first team in IPL 2021 to qualify for the playoffs after they defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. CSK have 18 points next to their name. On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s Royals are 7th on the table with eight points in their kitty. RR are struggling to get off the mark in the UAE leg. They will look to turn the table to fortune when they step on the turf.

Ahead of the upcoming fixture, let us take a look at the pitch and weather report for the RR vs CSK match.

Pitch report:

The second half of IPL 2021 has seen the bowlers especially the spinners receive some kind of assistance from the pitch. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has been producing low-scoring games. The batters have found it difficult to score runs as they can be seen struggling to adapt to the pitch. While the bowlers will just have to aim at bowling perfect line and length, the batters should take some time to settle on the pitch before smashing big hits. The skipper winning the toss on Saturday will be keen on batting first as the teams chasing the total have a greater chance of winning on this deck. Also, the dew factor can make the life of the bowlers miserable in the second innings.

Weather

The weather is unlikely to cause any kind of disturbance during the high-octane encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The chances of rain interrupting the game are also negligible. Since it is an evening match, the temperature is likely to hover around 30 degree celsius.

T20 records at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 58 (Batting first won 27 games, batting second won 31 games)

Highest score at this venue: 247/2

Lowest score at the venue: 70/10

