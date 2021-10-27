Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Scotland vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Weather Forecast For Today’s SCO vs NAM Match

The 21st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Namibia take on Scotland at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Namibia have been one of the inspiring stories this World Cup and now, when they lock horns with Scotland, they would aim to start their campaign in the main round with a bang.

Scotland, on the other hand, were handed a 130-run thrashing by Afghanistan. They entered the Super 12 after having won all their three games in the first round, but unravelled against the quality of Afghanistan spinners. They will have to far better when they take on Namibia and get their campaign back on track.

After having been brilliant in the qualifying stages, Namibia will now be keen to rub shoulders with the best teams in the business and will fancy their chances against Scotland before they take on India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in the future fixtures.

Scotland need their senior players to step up and pose a challenge and make their presence felt in this match against Namibia.

Weather report

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and hence, the dry weather could be taxing on the players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain and the overall weather conditions could well challenge the players. The temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it will be around 55 percent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

Scotland (SCO) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

