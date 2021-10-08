Abu Dhabi Weather Update, SRH vs MI, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match of the Indian Premier League on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have to win this match in a bid for a playoffs spot. After their eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, the defending champions are placed sixth on the points table with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are out of the playoffs race, but they will come into this match after their win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kane Williamson found form in the previous match and he will once again hold the key for Sunrisers Hyderabad for the match against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Urman Malik’s inclusion in the side has given SRH the edge and along with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul, they have the arsenal to challenge Mumbai Indians. However, they will need the other batters in Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma and Jason Holder to find consistency and put runs on the board.

“It’s been a tough season and it’s great to see some of those small improvements. To see those small adjustments was good, we thought that total was competitive and we saw that fight throughout the ball as well,” captain Kane Williamson said after the win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The bowling attack on both sides have been sharp and it could well be a contest between the bowlers:

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the SRH vs MI match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi has generally been good for batting. However, there is assistance for the bowlers if they are willing to apply variations and bowl cutters and slower ones. Dew too could have an impact on the proceedings and hence, the toss will hold the key.

Weather

Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 247/2

Lowest score at the venue: 70/10

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here