Abu Dhabi Weather Update, T20 World Cup 2021: Weather Forecast For Today's West Indies vs Sri Lanka Match

West Indies (WI) will be up against Sri Lanka (SL) in the 35th match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. SL have shown moments of brilliance with their performance in the tournament. However, they were not able to convert those performances into victories. Sri Lanka have won just one out of their first three games in the super 12 round of the tournament. A loss in today’s game will see Sri Lanka officially getting eliminated from the marquee tournament.

Sri Lanka’s opponents, West Indies have also not lived up to its billing. They have enough firepower in their arsenal to defeat any side on their given day. West Indies need to win this match as well as their next match against Australia with a big margin to stay afloat in the competition.

For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran regaining his form in the last match against Bangladesh is good news. Pooran played a decisive inning in their previous game and could once again fire against the slow bowlers of Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout player so far in the showpiece event. He has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament so far. He has also chipped in with the bat as well.

West Indies also need their senior players to shoulder up the responsibility by stepping up in this game, if they wish to reach the next round of the tournament.

Weather report

The Abu Dhabi weather is expected to be hot and sticky on Thursday and it could be a tad bit taxing for players. There is absolutely no chance of any rain interruption during the match between West Indies and Sri Lanka. The temperature will hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it would be around 55 per cent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h.

West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (WI) probable playing XIs

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera

