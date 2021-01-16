Abuse Displays a Weakness of Character: Greig Chappell's Open Letter to Tim Paine

After Australian skipper Tim Paine was criticised heavily for his off the behaviour and demeanour during the SCG Test, particularly his banter with R Ashwin, where he was heard calling the Indian player 'dickhead', former Australia captain Greig Chappell, in an open letter to Tim Paine, hoped that he will learn from his mistakes.

After Australian skipper Tim Paine was criticised heavily for his off the behaviour and demeanour during the SCG Test, particularly his banter with R Ashwin, where he was heard calling the Indian player 'dickhead', former Australia captain Greig Chappell, in an open letter to Tim Paine, hoped that he will learn from his mistakes.

Brisbane Test Match Centre: LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORE

Chappell, who himself was blackballed for quite a while for the infamous underarm incident against New Zealand at the MCG, wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald, "As the 40th anniversary of the underarm incident at the MCG looms, I have considerable sympathy for your recent travails, post the Sydney Test."

Rishabh Pant's Howl Behind the Stumps Has Fans in Splits

Paine went on to apologise for his actions after former players, including India great Sunil Gavaskar, vehemently opposed Paine's demeanour as skipper.

Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test

"Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character," wrote Chappell.

Sunil Gavaskar vs Tim Paine, Round 2: 'Tactically Found Wanting, Not the Best Man to Lead Australia'

Paine was appointed the Australian captain after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for a year following the Sandpaper Gate scandal in Capetown in 2018. Even though Smith and Warner are back playing for Australia, Smith is still a long way away from being considered for the captaincy role.

During the said banter with Ashwin, the off-spinner had taken a dig at Paine's place in the side while Gavaskar said on air that the Tasmanian's days as Aus skipper are numbered.

'I Ended up Looking The Fool' - Tim Paine Apologises For Ugly Tirade on R Ashwin During SCG Test

"You have led Australia with flair, courage and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy," wrote Chappell of Paine's captaincy, adding, "Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon."