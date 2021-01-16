Abuse Displays a Weakness of Character: Greig Chappell's Open Letter to Tim Paine

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Abuse Displays a Weakness of Character: Greig Chappell's Open Letter to Tim Paine
After Australian skipper Tim Paine was criticised heavily for his off the behaviour and demeanour during the SCG Test, particularly his banter with R Ashwin, where he was heard calling the Indian player 'dickhead', former Australia captain Greig Chappell, in an open letter to Tim Paine, hoped that he will learn from his mistakes.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 9:15 AM IST
Chappell, who himself was blackballed for quite a while for the infamous underarm incident against New Zealand at the MCG, wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald, "As the 40th anniversary of the underarm incident at the MCG looms, I have considerable sympathy for your recent travails, post the Sydney Test."
Paine went on to apologise for his actions after former players, including India great Sunil Gavaskar, vehemently opposed Paine's demeanour as skipper.
"Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character," wrote Chappell.
Paine was appointed the Australian captain after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for a year following the Sandpaper Gate scandal in Capetown in 2018. Even though Smith and Warner are back playing for Australia, Smith is still a long way away from being considered for the captaincy role.
During the said banter with Ashwin, the off-spinner had taken a dig at Paine's place in the side while Gavaskar said on air that the Tasmanian's days as Aus skipper are numbered.
"You have led Australia with flair, courage and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy," wrote Chappell of Paine's captaincy, adding, "Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking