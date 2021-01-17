'Abuse is Cheap, Shows Weakness Not Strength' - Greg Chappell Writes Open Letter to Tim Paine

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to current skipper Tim Paine, urging him to learn from mistakes from the past and cut down on abuse

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to current skipper Tim Paine, urging him to learn from mistakes from the past and cut down on abuse. Paine was in the headlines for wrong reasons after the Sydney Test for being involved in an ugly banter with R Ashwin as India saved the Test in tense moments on the final day.

Recalling the infamous underarm bowling incident from 1981 when he was captain, Chappell said Paine should learn from his mistakes just like Chappell himself did.

I failed to do this 40 years ago and I urge you to bear this in mind for the future," Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.

"The events of the last Test match must have been frustrating, and the pressure of back-to-back Test matches is more challenging than any other sport demands of its participants. It is important to sustain one’s poise and perspective at all times.

"Abuse is not acceptable in any workplace and talk, in my opinion, is cheap. It does not show one’s strength. Rather, it displays a weakness of character.”

“I urge you to impress on the team to let the bat and ball do the talking and set better examples to millions of impressionable little boys and girls, lest they start imitating the worst instincts and actions of their sporting heroes. This will be the greatest legacy that you can leave.

Chappell said Paine has played a huge part in rebuilding Australian cricket's image in the last two years.

“You have led Australia with flair, courage, and humour and have contributed immensely in rebuilding the image of Australian cricket following the events in Cape Town, three years ago. I urge you to keep leading in the way that you have been, since taking over the captaincy.

“I would hate one bad day to undo all of the good work that you and your team have done.

“Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon."

Earlier, Paine had apologised for his actions.

"I want to apologise for the way I went about things yesterday... my leadership wasn't good enough, I let the pressure of the game get to me," the Australian skipper told reporters a day after the Sydney Test. Stump microphones picked up Paine making a series of verbal jabs at Ashwin, including calling him a "dickhead".