ACA vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Corfu 2021 Match 9 between Athens Cricket Academy vs Forge, October 20, 05:00 pm IST

ACA vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between Athens Cricket Academy and Forge: Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) will lock horns with Forge (FOR) in the ninth match of ECS T10 Corfu tournament on Wednesday, October 20. The match will be hosted at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece and will start at 05:00 PM IST.

Both the teams head into this contest with varied fortunes in the ECS T10 Corfu campaign thus far. ACA lost both their opening games against GEK by seven and 23 runs, respectively. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will be keen to open their account and move up in the tournament.

On the other hand, Forge have won one match out of the two games they had played this season. They won their season opener against Dekathlon by 21 runs, before the same opponents beat them by seven runs in the reverse fixture. They are currently placed second in the standings with two points to their name.

Both sides are well aware of the pitch conditions and will be keen to improve their points tally in this match. Notably, ACA and FOR will clash once again in a reverse fixture which will be played at the same venue at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Athens Cricket Academy and Forge; here is everything you need to know:

ACA vs FOR Telecast

The Athens Cricket Academy vs Forge game will not be telecast in India.

ACA vs FOR Live Streaming

The match between Athens Cricket Academy and Forge will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACA vs FOR Match Details

The first match between the two team will be played at the Marina Cricket Ground at 05:00 pm IST on Wednesday, October 20. Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at 07:00 PM at the same venue.

ACA vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Qasir Amin

Vice-captain: Umair Javid

Suggested Playing XI for ACA vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Syed Mohammad Aqeel

Batters: Shabbir Arslan, Zain Ali Haider, Waheed Akbar, Ali Ashgar

All-rounders: Umair Javid, Qasir Amin, Akif Khan

Bowlers: Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Zubair Ashraf

ACA vs FOR Probable XIs

Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haider, Syed Mohammad Aqeel (WK), Saleem Mahar (C), Qasir Amin, Waheed Akbar, Abdul Hayee Abid, Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Arfan, Akif Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Zaryab Abbas

Forge: Amjad Amboo, Shabbir Arslan, Ali Ashgar, Nasir Mommandi, Umair Javid, Shabbir Hussain, Issa Muhammad (WK), Omid Niazi, Nemat Logaree, Sajid Mehar, Yaqub Ahmadzai

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here