Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

250 (94.3)

England lead by 129 runs
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 4, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 18 August, 2019

2ND INN

Shivamogga Lions

166/7 (20.0)

Shivamogga Lions
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors*

32/2 (3.5)

Mysuru Warriors need 135 runs in 97 balls at 8.35 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 4: SCO VS OMA

live
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BER VS USA

upcoming
BER BER
USA USA

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 2: CAN VS CAY

upcoming
CAN CAN
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

18 Aug, 201923:30 IST

ACB Hand Shahzad One-year Suspension from Cricket

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
ACB Hand Shahzad One-year Suspension from Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s discipline committee has suspended wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad from any form of cricket for one year after he was found to have breached ACB’s code of conduct for players repetitively.

The board had suspended his contract indefinitely on August 10 for the same reason.

The board explained that Shahzad violated the policy that requires players to inform the board before leaving the country. Shahzad had also reportedly failed to attend the discipline committee's hearings despite being summoned twice.

"Shahzad has violated ACB’s disciplinary rules and regulations previously as well and has not adhered to ACB’s code of conduct for players. He has travelled out of the country several times violating ACB’s policy for players to seek its permission before doing so. ACB has well-equipped training and practice facilities within the country and Afghan players do not require to travel abroad for such purposes," the board said in a statement.

Shahzad has been in the limelight for wrong reasons ever since he was sent back mid-way from the World Cup with a knee injury. However, the batsman insisted he was fit and threatened to quit the game accusing the board of 'conspiracy'.

AfghanistanAfghanistan Cricket Boardafghanistan cricket teamMohammad Shahzad

Related stories

ACB Suspends Shahzad's Contract for Indefinite Period
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 7:27 PM IST

ACB Suspends Shahzad's Contract for Indefinite Period

Cricket World Cup 2019: Heart isn't in Cricket Anymore - Shahzad Threatens to Quit
Cricketnext Staff | June 12, 2019, 1:39 AM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019: Heart isn't in Cricket Anymore - Shahzad Threatens to Quit

CoA Approve Lucknow as New Home Ground for Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 4:05 PM IST

CoA Approve Lucknow as New Home Ground for Afghanistan

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

USA v BER
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

CAY v CAN
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...