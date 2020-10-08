ACB Renames New Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar After Najeeb Tarakai Who Died After Road Accident

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: "The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valour."

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: "There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul."

ACB leadership have decided to name the Behsood Stadium in Nangarhar after the late Najeeb Tarakai. The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan with pride and valor as a player. More: https://t.co/PuiErcoThf pic.twitter.com/0JPBVPvtbO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 7, 2020

Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”

"In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”

Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar.

Najeeb made his international debut for Afghanistan in 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He also played 12 T20Is for the country, where he also scored a 90 against Ireland in Greater Noida. But after that, he had failed to feature in any tournament for the team.

He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.

After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.