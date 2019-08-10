Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ACB Suspends Shahzad's Contract for Indefinite Period

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
ACB Suspends Shahzad's Contract for Indefinite Period

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday (August 10) suspended Mohammad Shahzad's contract for an indefinite period for allegedly breaching their code of conduct.

The opener did not adhere to the policy that requires players to inform the board before leaving the country, ACB said in a release.

The board also revealed that Shahzad had failed to appear before their Discipline Committee for incidents during the World Cup 2019.

"Mohammad Shahzad has also breached the ACB Code of Conduct previously and was recently called for questioning by the ACB Discipline Committee in relation to a disciplinary matter during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Mohammad Shahzad did not attend meetings scheduled with the Discipline Committee on 20th and 25th of the last month," ACB said in a statement.

Shahzad was sent back mid-way from the World Cup as he was said to have suffered a knee injury. However, the batsman insisted he was fit and threatened to quit the game accusing the board of 'conspiracy'.

The board said players have no reason to travel abroad to train as Afghanistan had all facilities.

"ACB has well-equipped training and practice facilities within the country and Afghan players do not require to travel abroad for such purposes."

