ACB vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction: ACB Kerala Kombans vs USC Magdeburg, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACB vs USCM ECS T10 Dresden 2022, ACB vs USCM T20I match, August 1, Rugby Cricket Ground, Dresden, 6:00 pm IST

ACB vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ACB vs USCM ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match between ACB Kerala Kombans vs USC Magdeburg:

The newly formed team, ACB Kerala Kombans will be in action against USC Magdeburg in the third match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022. The fixture will is scheduled to begin at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden.

ACB Kerala Kombans have acquired the services of promising youngsters in their squad. Arjun Nagathankandy has been named as the captain of the side. Kombans will be hoping to announce themselves with a win in their first ever match of the league.

Meanwhile, USC Magdeburg will want to put their horrific performance in the last edition behind them. The side lost all the matches in the league and finished at the bottom of the points table. Girish Tangirala will continue to lead Magdeburg and will be hoping to get the best out of his side.

Both sides will be trying to make a strong start to the campaign by winning their opening fixture. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on Monday.

Ahead of the match between ACB Kerala Kombans vs USC Magdeburg; here is everything you need to know:

ACB vs USCM Telecast

The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match between ACB Kerala Kombans and USC Magdeburg will not be telecast in India.

ACB vs USCM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match between ACB Kerala Kombans and USC Magdeburg will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACB vs USCM Match Details

The ACB vs USCM match will be played at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden, Germany on Monday, August 1 at 6:00 pm IST.

ACB vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Niroson Jero

Vice-Captain: Manideepu Allu

Suggested Playing XI for ACB vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Sai-Teja Thalluri

Batsmen: Santosh Kumar, Farhad Billimoria, Niroson Jero, Saivivek Jeevangekar

All-rounders: Manideepu Allu, Priyank Khanna

Bowlers: Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri, Jibi Jacob

ACB Kerala Kombans vs USC Magdeburg Possible Starting XI:

ACB Kerala Kombans Predicted Line-up: Rohit Rajan Unnithan (wk), Arjun Nagathankandy (c), Santosh Kumar, Niroson Jero, Ajmal Salam, Priyank Khanna, Christo Jiyo, Santhosh Shaji, Jibi Jacob, Nithin Das, Amal Siva

USC Magdeburg Predicted Line-up: Sai-Teja Thalluri (wk), Saivivek Jeevangekar, Farhad Billimoria, Girish Tangirala (c), Chaitanya Sankaramanchi, Manideepu Allu, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Harsha Tharla, Mick Murray, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri

