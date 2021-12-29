ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Semi-final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming Online

The knockout round of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 will have India U19 exchange hostilities against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. The high-octane semi-final clash between India and Bangladesh U-19 teams will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Thursday, December 30.

Notably, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the final four and their Tuesday’s clash was to decide the group winner and runners-up. Prior to that, Bangladesh won their league match against Nepal by 60-runs on Sunday. Bangladesh U-19 team have won all their league matches so far, Rakibul Hasan and Co will be raring to win this crucial encounter for a title finish.

Meanwhile, India U-19 are at the second spot in Group A standings with two wins and a loss so far. The Yash Dhull-led side comprehensively defeated Afghanistan by four wickets on Monday. Raj Bawa (43 not out) and Kaushal Tambe (35 not out) forged a match-winning partnership to take their side to the last four stages with Tambe hitting the match-winning boundary.

The two teams are coming off victories in their previous matches, they will come out all guns blazing on Thursday for this epic clash.

When will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 vs Bangladesh-U19 start?

The match will be played on Friday, December 30.

Where will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 vs Bangladesh-U19 be played?

The Semi-final of the tournament will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 vs Bangladesh-U19 be played?

The match will commence from 11:00 AM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 India-U19 vs Bangladesh-U19?

The match will not be televised in India.

How can I stream the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 fixture?

Fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode app and website.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Semi-final Probable Playing XI:

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal

Bangladesh U-19: Rakibul Hasan (C), Tahjibul Islam (WK), SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Musfik Hasan, Ariful Islam, Naimur Rohman.

