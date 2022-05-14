ACC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, KCA Club Championship 2022, May 14, 9 AM IST Saturday

ACC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Athreya Cricket Club and BK-55: Athreya Cricket Club will lock horns with BK-55 on Saturday, May 14 in the KCA Club Championship 2022. SD College Cricket Ground will conduct the much-anticipated game from 9 AM IST. Athreya Cricket Club and BK-55 will be playing against each other for the second time in the competition.

In their first faceoff, ACC defeated BKK by 10 runs. Athreya CC played an all-around performance as they defended 158 runs in 20 overs. Speaking about the overall performance, Athreya Cricket Club have lost just one game from four league matches.

With 10 points, they are second in the Group B points table. They defeated Masters-RCC in their last game by three wickets. BK-55, on the other hand, are third in the Group B standings. They have won two matches while losing as many games. They will be low on confidence as they were defeated by Masters Cricket Club by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Athreya Cricket Club and BK-55, here is everything you need to know:

ACC vs BKK Telecast

Athreya Cricket Club vs BK-55 game will not be telecast in India.

ACC vs BKK Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACC vs BKK Match Details

The match will be conducted at the SD College Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM IST on May 14, Saturday.

ACC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Varun Nayanar

Vice-Captain: Mannembeth Sreeroop

Suggested Playing XI for ACC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sreeraj R

Batters: Salman Nizar, Rakesh KJ, Varun Nayanar

All-rounders: Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, Kalliparambil Rojith, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Ahmed Farzeen, Afreed KT, Mohit Krishana S

ACC vs BKK Probable XIs

Athreya Cricket Club: Mohit Krishana S, Sreeraj R (wk), Ujwal Krishna KU, Rakesh KJ, Mohmmed Anas, Joffin Jose, K Adithyakrishnan, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Aadidev T J, Kalliparambil Rojith

BK-55: Mannembeth Sreeroop, Abhijith K, Dheeraj Prem (wk), Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Ahmed Farzeen, Afreed KT, MT Muhammed Faisal, Athul A, Akshay Chandran

