ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, February 14, 11:30 PM IST

ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Arqum Cricket Club and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Arqum Cricket Club will square off against Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living in the 16th match of the Sharjah CBFA T10 tournament 2022. The two teams will face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 14, Monday. Both Group A teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table and need to make a comeback at the earliest to ensure a good ride in the tournament.

Arqum Cricket Club lost their first two games against Interglobe Marine and Alubond Tigers by 83 and eight wickets. In both the matches, the team was let down by its batting unit as they could score only 74 and 115 runs.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living have a similar story. The team suffered losses in their two games against Alunbond Tiger and Prime Height Transport. Kabul Zalmi also need to focus more on their batting.

Ahead of the match between Arqum Cricket Club and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living; here is everything you need to know:

ACC vs KZLS Telecast

ACC vs KZLS match will not be telecast in India.

ACC vs KZLS Live Streaming

The Arqum Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACC vs KZLS Match Details

The Arqum Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 14, Monday.

ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel

Vice-Captain: Muhamad Gul

Suggested Playing XI for ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rehan Nurie

Batters: Fawad Ghafoor, Bilal Saleem, Muhammad Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang

All-rounders: Usama Saleem, Hassan Eisakhel

Bowlers: Fawad Hussain, Muhammad Tamim, Omid Rehman, Unaib Rehman

ACC vs KZLS Probable XIs

Arqum Cricket Club: Bilal Saleem, Rehan Nurie, Fawad Ghafoor, Imran Shaikh, Jaffer Naqvi, Usama Saleem, Fawad Hussain, Muhammad Tamim, Jagraj Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Joseph James

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Abdul Lateef, Omid Rehman, Aryan Saxena, Muhamand Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sajawal Riaz, Saad Maqsood, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid

