ACC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 13, 9:00 AM IST

ACC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Athreya Cricket Club and Masters-RCC: Athreya Cricket Club will lock horns with Masters-RCC on Friday, May 13 in the KCA Club Championship 2022. S. D. College Cricket Ground will conduct the much-anticipated game from 9:00 AM IST.

Masters-RCC are atop the Group A standings. They have three victories and one loss to their name with 12 points. The team looked out of form in their last league game as they handed an easy win to Masters Cricket Club by eight wickets. MRC scored only 90 runs while batting first. The team will hope to redeem itself on Friday to make a comeback to the winning ways and not lose the momentum in the competition.

Athreya Cricket Club are second in Group B with two wins from four matches. They went off track in their previous game as they lost to AGORC by 21 runs. Athreya were also let down by their batters as they ended up with 109 runs while following a target of 131 runs.

An interesting cricket battel awaits the fans on Friday as both Athreya Cricket Club and Masters-RCC will be bidding to bounce back in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Athreya Cricket Club and Masters-RCC, here is everything you need to know:

ACC vs MRC Telecast

Athreya Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC game will not be telecast in India.

ACC vs MRC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACC vs MRC Match Details

The match will be conducted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM IST on May 13, Friday.

ACC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammed Anas

Vice-Captain - Akhil Scaria

Suggested Playing XI for ACC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ponnan Rahul, Ujwal Krishna KU

Batters: Mohammed Anas, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sajeev, Albin Alias

All-rounders: Joffin Jose, Akhil Scaria

Bowlers: Vivek KP, Ajith Vasudevan, Vinod Kumar

ACC vs MRC Probable XIs:

Athreya Cricket Club: Arjun Venugopal, Aadidev TJ, Joffin Jose, Ujwal Krishna KU, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Sreeraj ER, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Vivek KP

Masters-RCC: Ajith Vasudevan, Ajinas K, Sanju Sanjeev, Pavan Raj, Sanjay Raj, Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Ajith KA, Vinod Kumar, Akshay Manohar

