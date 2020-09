ACCA vs ROS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ACCA vs ROS Dream11 Best Picks / ACCA vs ROS Dream11 Captain / ACCA vs ROS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

ACCA vs ROS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 24, 2020 | Team Amigos CC Ansiao started their campaign in the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo at a positive note, however the later performances have failed to impress the viewers. In order to bring back their old charm to the game, Amigos CC Ansiao will be playing against Rossio CC I their scheduled fixture on Thursday, September 24. The ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo outing will begin at 1pm IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

While Amigos have managed victory in just one game in the season so far, losing two others, Rossio CC have won two matches at the cost of losing two. The Amigos are placed fifth in the points table, while Rossio CC are a step ahead at the fourth position.

In their previous matches, Amigos CC lost to Alvalade CC by nine wickets, while Rossio CC registered a victory against Oeiras CC.

ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC: Match Details

September 24 – 1pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC captain: Mohammad Siraj Nipo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC vice-captain: Rahul Bhardwaj

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC wicketkeeper: Arslan Naseem, Raghu Raghu

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC batsmen: Hemant Khoba, Azher Andani, Harjit Singh

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC all-rounders: Imran Khan Jr., Mohammad Siraj Nipo

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ACCA vs ROS Dream11 team for Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC bowlers: Andrew Winter, Rakesh Reddy, Rahul Bhardwaj, Munna Rahman

ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Amigos CC Ansiao playing 11 against Rossio CC: Greg Bullock, Raghu Raghu, Chris Redhead, Hemant Khoba, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Paul Stubbs, Raja Saravanan, Rakesh Reddy

ACCA vs ROS ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Rossio CC playing 11 against Amigos CC Ansiao: Yogesh Paudel, Arslan Naseem, Azher Andani, Suman Kumar, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan Jr., Rahul Hudda, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Rahul Bhardwaj, Munna Rahman