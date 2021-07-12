ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Romania 2021 Asian Cricket Club Bucharest vs Baneasa match, July 12 03:30 PM IST

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Baneasa ECS T10 Romania 2021:In another double-header of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 tournament, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest (ACCB) will kick off their campaign against Baneasa in back-to-back matches on Monday. Both the encounters will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, Romania. The first contest between the two is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

Defending champions ACCB played as ICC (Indian CC) Bucharest last season and they will be hoping the change in the franchise name does not affect their fortunes this season. They will be keen to lift the title in this edition as well.

On the contrary, Baneasa will be seeking a much-improved performance from the previous year, as they finished last in the standings with no wins. Both the teams have a good bunch of players in their line-up and will look forward to starting their campaign with a win.

ACCB vs BAN will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 05:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Baneasa; here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs BAN Telecast

Not televised in India.

ACCB vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between ACCB vs BAN is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

ACCB vs BAN Match Details

The matches will be played on Monday, July 12 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, in Ilfov County, Bucharest. The first game will start at 03:30 pm (IST) and the second is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST.

ACCB vs BAN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Gohar Manan

Vice-captain: Waqar Abbasi

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Abdul Asif Bevinje, Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami-Ullah, Talha Tariq

All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain, Parminder Mann

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Waqar Abbasi

ACCB vs BAN Probable XIs

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain

Baneasa: Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Mahesh Prasanna, Parminder Mann, Bilal Shah, Wasif Sharif, Umair Rauif

