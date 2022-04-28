ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Romania 2022 match, April 28, 3:30 PM IST

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between ACCB and Baneasa: In the Thursday game of the ECS T10 Romania 2022, the table-toppers Baneasa will have a faceoff with wooden spooners ACCB. Baneasa are a team to beat in the T10 Championship.

They have won all their four league matches to stay unbeaten in the league. Baneasa scored two stunning victories over ACCB in their last two games by five and seven wickets respectively. Bowling has been the biggest strength of the team as they haven’t conceded 100 runs in their ten overs.

Coming to ACCB, they are in a trouble in the league. The cricket club has featured in six league games while winning just one match. ACCB are on a four-match losing streak. They were outplayed by Cluj in their last game by 39 runs.

Ahead of the match between ACCB and Baneasa, here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs BAN Telecast

ACCB vs Baneasa game will not be telecast in India

ACCB vs BAN Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACCB vs BAN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 3:30 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rahim Gul

Vice-Captain - Joby Charly

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Asad Abbas

Batters: Isfahan Doekhie, Abdul Asif, Rahim Gul, Mahesh Ranathunga

All-rounders: Joby Charly, Sami Ullah

Bowlers: Anik Ahmed, Sukhbinder Singh, Perminder Singh

ACCB vs BAN Probable XIs:

ACCB: Abdul Asif, Sukhbinder Singh, Asad Abbas, Sami Ullah, Saeed Ullah, Sheriyar Sohail, Rahim Gul, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan

Baneasa: Joby Charly, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Noman Sajid, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Isfahan Doekhie, Perminder Singh, Anik Ahmed, Kavinda Chandrakantha, Mahesh Ranathunga, ljaz Hussain (c)

