ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021, July 13, 3:30 pm IST Tuesday

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Bucharest Gladiators: Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will lock horns with Bucharest Gladiators in the 7th and 8th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 13, Tuesday at 03:30 pm IST and 05:30 pm IST, respectively.

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest got off to a phenomenal start in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. ACCB are currently atop the points table as they secured victory in their first two matches. The franchise defeated Baneasa by 44 runs followed by another victory against the same opponents by nine wickets. Gohar Manan and Abdul Asif Bevinje were the wrecker-in-chief for the team in their first two games.

Bucharest Gladiators, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their campaign in the T10 Championship. The team lost their first two games against United Cricket Club by 64 and 47 runs, respectively. With two losses under their belt, Bucharest Gladiators are languishing at the second-last position. Entering the contest on Tuesday, Bucharest will be hoping to secure a victory to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Bucharest Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs BUG Telecast

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest vs Bucharest Gladiators match will not be broadcast in India.

ACCB vs BUG Live Streaming

The match between ACCB vs BUG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

ACCB vs BUG Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Bucharest Gladiators at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 13, Tuesday at 03:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 05:30 pm IST.

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gohar Manan

Vice-Captain - Abdul Asif

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Imran Haider

Batsmen: Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami Ullah

All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Isfahan Doekhie

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Manmeet Koli

ACCB vs BUG Probable XIs

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest: Sukhbinder Singh, Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Abdul Asif, Harpreet Singh, Gohar Manan, Denis Guluna

Bucharest Gladiators: Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider (wk), Moiz Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Shalitha Prabath, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim

