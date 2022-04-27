ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Romania 2022, April 27, 5:30 PM IST

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2022 match between ACCB and Cluj: The laggards of ECS T10 Romania 2022, ACCB, and Cluj will fight against each other in the two Wednesday matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest. Both the teams are struggling in the competition.

ACCB are fourth in the points table with just one win from four league matches. They lost their last two games against Bucharest Gladiators by eight and nine wickets respectively. The team needs to add more firepower to its batting line-up. Playing against BUG, ACCB scored only 71 and 87 runs.

Coming to Cluj, they are yet to open their account in the points table. With two losses to their name, Cluj are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team suffered two back-to-back defeats against Baneasa by five and seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between ACCB and Cluj, here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs CLJ Telecast

ACCB vs Cluj game will not be telecast in India

ACCB vs CLJ Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Romania 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACCB vs CLJ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 5:30 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahim Gul

Vice-Captain: Sukhbinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Asad Abbas

Batters: Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Rahim Gul

All-rounders: Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre, Sami Ullah

Bowlers: Sukhi Sahi, Sukhbinder Singh, Ravi Athapaththu

ACCB vs CLJ Probable XIs

ACCB: Abdul Asif, Sami Ullah, Saeed Ullah, Sheriyar Sohail, Rahim Gul, Mohammad Zakria, Sukhbinder Singh, Asad Abbas, Anandha Karthikeyan, Muhammad Ishaq, Gohar Manan

Cluj: Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Satwik Nadigotla, Ravi Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Arun Kumar, Sukhi Sahi, Sivakumar Periyalwar

