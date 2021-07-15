ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 match, July 15, 03:30 pm IST

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Cluj:Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will square off against Cluj in the 15th and 16th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County will play host to both the thrilling affairs on July 15, Thursday at 03:30 pm IST and 05:30 pm IST, respectively.

The cricket fans should brace themselves for a nerve-wracking affair on Thursday as two of the best teams of ECS T10 Romania will lock horns with each other. Both ACCB and Cluj have done considerably well in the league matches and are deemed as the favorites to win the T10 Championship.

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest are currently atop the points table. They have secured victory in four out of their six league games. Though the team lost two back-to-back fixtures, they returned back to the winning ways on Wednesday. In their last outing, ACCB defeated United by nine wickets.

Cluj, on the other hand, have been unbeatable in the league thus far. They are sitting at the second position on the points table after securing victory in all four games. Cluj will enter the contest on the back of a scintillating win over Baneasa by 29 runs.

Ahead of the match between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Cluj; here is everything you need to know:

ACCB vs CLJ Telecast

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest vs Cluj match will not be broadcasted in India.

ACCB vs CLJ Live Streaming

The match between ACCB vs CLJ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ACCB vs CLJ Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Cluj at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 15, Thursday at 03:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 05:30 pm IST.

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ravindra Athapaththu

Vice-Captain- Taranjeet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Asad Abbas

Batsmen: Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Sami Ullah

All-rounders: Saeed Ullah, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Nishant Devre

ACCB vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest: Sukhbinder Singh (c), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Afzaal Hussain, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

Cluj: Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Anand Rajshekara, Arun Kumar (c), Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla

