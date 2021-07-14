ACCB VS UNI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021, July 14, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

ACCB VS UNI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and United: Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will lock horns with United in the 11th and 12th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 14, Wednesday at 03:30 pm IST and 05:30 pm IST respectively.

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest are currently atop the points table. ACCB won their first matches in the ECS T10 Bulgaria and stamped their authority in the league. However, the team succumbed to a loss in their most recent outing against Bucharest Gladiators by seven wickets. After a loss, ACCB will be desperate to return back to the winning ways to continue their run at the top of the table.

United, on the other hand, started the T10 Championship on a winning note. They scripted back-to-back victories against Bucharest Gladiators on the first day. However, their next two matches saw them losing to Cluj. It was United’s batting unit that failed to perform against Cluj. With four points under their belt, United are now sitting at the second position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and United; here is everything you need to know:

ACCB VS UNI Telecast

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United match will not be broadcast in India.

ACCB VS UNI Live Streaming

The match between ACCB VS UNI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACCB VS UNI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and United at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 14, Wednesday at 03:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 05:30 pm IST.

ACCB VS UNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gohar Manan

Vice-Captain - Ali Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for ACCB VS UNI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rohit Kumar

Batsmen: Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Ali Hussain

All-rounders: Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar, Saeed Ullah

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Zawwar Ali

ACCB VS UNI Probable XIs

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest: Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif, Asad Abbas (wk), Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Mohammad Zakria, Rahim Gul

United: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Manani Dharmendra, Aftab Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali

