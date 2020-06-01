Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh International Sabbir Rahman Denies 'Beating up' a Garbage Hauler

The 28-year-old, who is never far away from controversy, has been coping a lot of criticism on social media for his alleged physical abuse

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
sabbir rahman

Bangladesh all-rounder Sabbir Rahman had denied allegations that he 'beat up' a garbage hauler in front of his house.

The 28-year-old, who is never far away from controversy, has been coping a lot of criticism on social media for his alleged physical abuse; however, talking to bdcrictime, he clarified that even though there was a verbal altercation between the two, the incident did not escalate as is being reported.

Rahman claimed he merely asked the person to move his truck off the road and honked, to which the person overacted.

There is Something Very Special About Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Sangakkara

“There was a garbage track in front of my house. I was coming home with my wife. I said, ‘Brother, you have left your car in the middle of the road, no one will be able to come and go.’ If a patient wants to go now and you’re gossiping leaving the car in that way. Please don’t leave the car like this, keep it aside from the middle. I just said this. As soon as I sounded the horn, he reacted as if I had done something very wrong. His eyes were horrible and he’s muttering.

Mohammad Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Shares Revealing Photo of the Cricketer on Instagram

“I found it very strange.  I said- brother, are you saying something? Why are you talking like this? I didn’t say anything bad. He told me- I am doing my job, who are you to say, why are you blowing the horn. That’s all, there just a little argument, nothing more,” said Rahman as quoted by bdcrictime.

I Admire Virat Kohli a Lot, He's Pretty Amazing for Cricket: Steve Smith

Rahman added that the issue has been blown out of proportion because of his stature as a cricketer and his past disciplinary run-ins.

Disappointed with the treatment meted out to him on social media over the incident, the 28-year-old went to the extent of saying, “I played for Bangladesh, I represented the country. If I deserve it, I have no interest in playing for the country,” as quoted by the publication.

In 2018, Rahman was omitted from Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad and was banned from international cricket for six months for multiple disciplinary breaches including physically assaulting a young fan during a National Cricket League match.

The same year he was also reprimanded for hitting teammate Mehedi Hasan during the Afghanistan series in India and was fined 30 per cent of his BPL contract money for taking a female guest into his hotel room.

