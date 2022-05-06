'Accusing me to Get Cheap Fame And Money': Shahid Afridi Hits Back After Danish Kaneria's Allegations

Shahid Afridi has responded to the explosive allegations made by his former Pakistan teammate Danish Kaneria that the former targeted him because of him being a Hindu and forced him to convert to Islam. The spinner also claimed his complaints to former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt regarding the mistreatment fell on deaf ears.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Now, Afridi, in an interview to a Pakistan news channel has claimed Kaneria is only doing so to gain cheap publicity. “He is accusing me to get cheap fame and money," Afridi told Geo News.

“Why is he placing allegations against me now? Why did he not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Habib Bank Limited about my behaviour towards him at that time?” asked Afridi.

Afridi instead argued that Kaneria is evoking religious sentiments. “He is giving interviews to our rival country and evoking religious sentiments," Afridi said.

In an interview with an Indian website, Kaneria claimed Afridi used to bench him deliberately and it was only when Younis Khan took over the reins that he started getting games regularly.

“Afridi was the captain of my department and used to bench me. However, when Younis Khan became the captain, he included me in all the games,” Kaneria told Zee News.

“I was disturbed due to Shahid Afridi’s behaviour towards me and the other team players used to tell Afridi not to bother me,” he added.

Kaneria further said he did confront Afridi on his alleged misbehaviour and was lucky others around him were supportive. “I confronted Afridi numerous times. I tried to make him understand that he is mistreating me. However, I was lucky that my other teammates were very supportive. I really enjoyed playing with them from the Day 1 of my career," he said.

He also said Afridi did force him to convert. “Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here