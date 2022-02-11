'Acha Chalta Hoon...': Wasim Jaffer Bids Goodbye to Punjab Kings, Wishes Luck For IPL 2022

Former India opener and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer has left Punjab Kings as their batting coach. Jaffer was last year in July announced as the chief coach of Odisha cricket team for two seasons.

Jaffer thanked the franchise and wished them and their head coach Anil Kumble good luck for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

“Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it’s been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022," Jaffer tweeted alongside a picture from a famous Bollywood song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it’s been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

Jaffer was with PBKS for two seasons having been announced as their batting coach in December 2019. However, the franchise failed to make it to the playoffs in either of the seasons and finished sixth each time.

The team also retained just two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh while letting go of the rest of their squad including captain KL Rahul who has now joined Lucknow Super Giants.

Jaffer will now be guiding Odisha in the Ranji Trophy where they have been grouped alongside the likes of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa. The team recently named a 20-man squad which will be led by Subhransu Senapati and included former Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath.

While naming Jaffer as their coach, Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera had said, “Besides the development of cricket across all age groups, he will also be a part of coaches development program across the state. Jaffer is one of the legends of Indian cricket who hails from Mumbai and holds a very impressive and coaching profile. He holds three records in his name as the highest run-scorer in the First-Class matches and has the highest number of hundreds to his name in the First-Class cricket matches."

Odisha squad: Subhransu Senapati (Captain), Anurag Sarangi, Santanu Mishra, Sandeep Patnaik, Anshuman Rath, Govind Poddar, Abhisek Raut, Debasis Samantray, Rakesh Patnaik, Sujit Lenka (wk), Rajesh Dhupar (WK), Jayant Behera, Pappu Ray, Subham Nayak, Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrat Pradhan, Prashant Rana, Asish Ray and Tarini Sa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here