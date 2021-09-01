ACL vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship, September 2, 9:30 am IST

ACL vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Allappey Cricket Club and Masters-RCC Kerala Club Championship:Allappey Cricket Club will lock horns with Masters-RCC on Thursday, September 2 at the S. D. College Cricket Stadium.The outing will commence from 9:30 am IST. The host team have not won a single match till now, while Masters RCC have not lost a single fixture.

Allappey Cricket Club had been on the losing end of their match against Pratibha Cricket Club on August 31. The team lost the outing by 41 runs after scoring 103 runs. Allappey’s batsmen disappointed the most after opening batsmen Abhay Jotin and Akash C Pilai got out at zero. The highest run scorers of the team were Gireesh PG and Anuj Jotin who too could only manage 21 runs and 20 runs,respectively.The other match that the team played against the Pratibha Cricket Club on August 27 ended in a draw.

Masters RCC, on the other hand, defeated Kids Cricket Club by 5 wickets. The team pulled off a score of 106 runs at the loss of five wickets. Openers Amal Rajeev and Arun Poulose made 46 runs in partnership while Vathsal Sharma hit 29 runs from 32 balls. The other two matches that the team played against Kids Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club ended in a draw.

All details you need to know about Allappey Cricket Club and Masters-RCC match:

ACL vs MRC Telecast

Allappey Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC match will not be televised in India.

ACL vs MRC Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the Fancode app or website.

ACL vs MRC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 2 at S. D. College Cricket Stadium Allappey Cricket Club Cricket. The game will start at 9:30 am IST.

ACL vs MRC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Vathsal Govind Sharma

Vice-Captain: Ashwin Anand

Suggested Playing XI for ACL vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sarath K S

Batsmen – Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Vathsal Govind Sharma,

All-rounders – Amal Ramesh, Vinu Kumar, Unnimon Sabu, Hari Krishnan-D

Bowlers – Gowtham Mohan, Athul Raveendran,Aravind Rajesh

ACL vs MRC Probable XIs:

Allappey Cricket Club: Akash C Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Anoop-G, Anuj Jotin, Amal Ramesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu, Aravind Rajesh

Masters-RCC: Sarath K S, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Unnimon Sabu

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here