Acrobatic Gayle Takes a Stunning Catch in Global T20 League Final

Think again!!
Gayle produced a miraculous catch at first slip while playing for Vancouver Knights against West Indies B in the final of Global T20 Canada League 2018. Gayle grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Kavem Hodge off Fawad Ahmed.
Here’s how the sequence unfolded. Hodge edged an incoming delivery from Ahmed that went to Gayle’s left. He got a hand to the ball, but it popped out. Gayle quickly recovered to complete the catch with his right hand, even as he fell over, much to the delight of his teammates.
What a catch from the #UniverseBoss #MotivationMonday #6sInThe6ix @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/GhDmgWDFGi— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 16, 2018
Knights won the match by seven wickets and went on to lift the trophy as well. After batting first, West Indies B were dismissed for 145 in the final. They had the worst possible start to their innings and were reduced to 53/5 at one stage.
In reply, Knights did not start well either. They were in trouble at 22/3 but Rassie van der Dussen and Saad Bin Zafar combined well and struck 126 runs together to take their side home.
But the match will be remembered for the moment Chris Gayle produced an unbelievable fielding effort and anytime he is accused of being a not-so-good fielder in the future, Gayle can present this moment as evidence to counter those claims.
First Published: July 17, 2018, 5:28 PM IST