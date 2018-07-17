Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Acrobatic Gayle Takes a Stunning Catch in Global T20 League Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Acrobatic Gayle Takes a Stunning Catch in Global T20 League Final

Chris Gayle (Reuters)

Chris Gayle is known for his aggressive batting and the numerous records he holds in T20 cricket. Apart for his hitting abilities, Gayle has also been a useful spinner in the past though of late he doesn’t bowl that much. However, if there’s one aspect about the 38-year-old Jamaican that doesn’t stand out, it is his fielding.

Think again!!

Gayle produced a miraculous catch at first slip while playing for Vancouver Knights against West Indies B in the final of Global T20 Canada League 2018. Gayle grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Kavem Hodge off Fawad Ahmed.

Here’s how the sequence unfolded. Hodge edged an incoming delivery from Ahmed that went to Gayle’s left. He got a hand to the ball, but it popped out. Gayle quickly recovered to complete the catch with his right hand, even as he fell over, much to the delight of his teammates.




Knights won the match by seven wickets and went on to lift the trophy as well. After batting first, West Indies B were dismissed for 145 in the final. They had the worst possible start to their innings and were reduced to 53/5 at one stage.

In reply, Knights did not start well either. They were in trouble at 22/3 but Rassie van der Dussen and Saad Bin Zafar combined well and struck 126 runs together to take their side home.

But the match will be remembered for the moment Chris Gayle produced an unbelievable fielding effort and anytime he is accused of being a not-so-good fielder in the future, Gayle can present this moment as evidence to counter those claims.

Also Watch

Canada T20 Leaguechris gaylechris gayle catchGt20Vancouver Knights.West Indies B
First Published: July 17, 2018, 5:28 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking