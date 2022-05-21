ACT vs MKP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match, May 22, 07:00 AM IST

ACT vs MKP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match between Active and MR KB Putrajaya: In the upcoming match of the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022, we will see two group C teams, Active and MR KB Putrajaya, locking horns with each other. Both sides are expected to start the league on a winning note as they will play at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Apart from Active and MR KB Putrajaya, PAK Eagles and Sticky Wicket are the other two teams that form a part of Group C in the T20 Championship. Notably, an interesting game of cricket is expected on Sunday as both Active and MR KB Putrajaya have a strong squad at their disposal.

Active have Dilawar Abbas, Salman Zhari, Mohammad Razali, and Syed Omar Hatmi as their key players. Meanwhile, Amjad Aman, Kamran Khan, and Khizar Hayat Durrani are the players to watch out for from the MR KB Putrajaya camp.

Ahead of the match between Active and MR KB Putrajaya, here is everything you need to know:

ACT vs MKP Telecast

Active vs MR KB Putrajaya game will not be telecast in India

ACT vs MKP Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ACT vs MKP Match Details

ACT vs MKP match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 07:00 AM IST on May 22, Sunday.

ACT vs MKP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain -Amjad Aman

Vice-Captain -Syed Omar Hatmi

Suggested Playing XI for ACT vs MKP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rajkumar Rajendran

Batters: Amjad Aman, Kamran Khan, Syed Omar Hatmi

All-rounders: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Dilawar Abbas, Salman Zhari, Mohammad Razali

Bowlers: Dhivendran Moggan, Muhammad Irfan Lateef, Muhammad Muqri Jafri

ACT vs MKP Probable XIs:

Active: Ghani Rahman, Jayashankar Sharma, Rajkumar Rajendran (wk), Syed Omar Hatmi, Dilawar Abbas, Mohammad Razali, Asif Raza Mohammad Ashraf, Atif Shahzad, Jahan Zaib, Salman Zhari, Mohammed Irfan Lateef

MR KB Putrajaya: Hasnain Abbas Shah, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Shahnisha Hussain(c), Zafar Ali, Amjad Aman, Dhivendran Moggan, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Muhammad Daud, Said Ismail Khan, Kamran Khan, Kizar Hayat Durrani

