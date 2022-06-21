ACT vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Austria 2022 match, June 21, 04:00 PM IST

ACT vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Austria 2022 match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Pakistan CC: Pakistan CC will be biding to record their third consecutive win in the ECS Austria 2022 when they will play against the Austrian Cricket Tigers on Tuesday. Seebarn Cricket Ground will play host to the high-profile match.

Pakistan CC are currently at the top of the points table. They won their first two games against Indian Vienna by four and three wickets respectively. The two games saw good bowling performance by Pakistan as the opposition scored only 100 and 98 runs. Ziaurahman Shinwari is the player to watch out for from the Pakistan CC team.

Coming to the Austrian Cricket Tigers, they made a good start to the league. The team defeated Vienna CC in the opening game by ten runs. Aqib Iqbal’s sensational knock performance with the bat steered his team to victory. However, they failed to continue the momentum and lost their second game to the same opposition by 19 runs. The team failed to chase the target of 136 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Pakistan CC, here is everything you need to know:

ACT vs PKS Telecast

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Pakistan CC game will not be telecast in India

ACT vs PKS Live Streaming

The ACT vs PKS fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ACT vs PKS Match Details

Austrian Cricket Tigers and Pakistan CC will play against each other at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST on June 21, Tuesday.

ACT vs PKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mirza Ahsan

Vice-Captain – Mohammed Qasim

Suggested Playing XI for ACT vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ahmad Chaudhry

Batters: Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Mohammed Qasim, Imran Goraya

All-rounders: Ahsan Yousuf, Mohamad Naseri

Bowlers: Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Muhammad Ajmal

ACT vs PKS2 Probable XIs:

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahmad Chaudhry, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Basit Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Adeel Tariq, Ahsan Yousuf, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Hussain

Pakistan CC: Imran Goraya, Amir Naeem, Sikandar Hayat, Mohammed Qasim, Babar Nadeem, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Muhammad Ajmal, Hannan Mahmood, Mohamad Naseri, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Sadiq Hassan

