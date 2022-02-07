ACT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, February 07, 3:30 PM IST

ACT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Star CC: The European Cricket League 2022 begins on February 07, Monday. The T10 Champions will have six teams namely Tunbridge Wells, Svanholm, Austrian Cricket Tigers, Star CC, Helsinki Titans, and Dreux. Each team will face the other five teams once in the first stage of the tournament.

A total of 144 matches will be played throughout the league with the final scheduled on March 18. All the games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The second match of the T10 Championship will be played between the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Star CC.

Australia Cricket Tigers will start the tournament as one of the favorites. Imran Asif and Aqib Iqbal are expected to be the standout players for the team. Star CC, on the other hand, are relatively new. The team has picked a decent squad with their main players being Farhad Chinigar and Ranjith Maniarasan.

Ahead of the match between Austrian Cricket Tigers and Star CC; here is everything you need to know:

ACT vs STA Telecast

ACT vs STA match will not be telecasted in India.

ACT vs STA Live Streaming

The Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Star CC game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ACT vs STA Match Details

The Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Star CC contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 3:30 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

ACT vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adal Afzal

Vice-Captain: Ranjith Maniarasan

Suggested Playing XI for ACT vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Advyth Manepalli

Batters: Imran Asif, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Ahsan Yousuf, Farhad Chinigar

All-rounders: Adeel Tariq, Harpal Virdee, Ranjith Maniarasan

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Jatin Madan

ACT vs STA Probable XIs:

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf, Mirza Ahsan, Azhar Mehmood, Balwinder Singh, Adal Afzal, Sahel Zadran, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal

Star CC: Advyth Manepalli, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Farhad Chinigar, Shiv Karan, Ranjith Maniarasan, Rutvij Thumar, Jatin Madan, Rahul Ashokkumar Shah, Shiva Balasubramanian, Vijay Desai, Harpal Virdee

