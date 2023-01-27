'Actually Asked For No. 23 But Kuldeep Yadav...': Ishan Kishan Narrates The Story of His India Jersey Number

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sports the No 32 on his India jersey but it wasn’t his first choice. Ishan had asked for a different number but since it was already taken by a senior member, he had to look for a different one.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket team’s social media handle, the youngster has narrated how he chose the current number with some help from his mother.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Reveals he Doesn’t Talk Cricket With MS Dhoni Anymore

“I actually asked for Number 23 but Kuldeep Yadav already got that number," Ishan said. “So, I was supposed to take any other number. I called my mom and she asked me to get 32. So, I didn’t ask any other question and went for it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Ishan also talked about how he idolised the legendary MS Dhoni when growing up with both having played their domestic cricket for Jharkhand.

“My favourite cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni. Coming from same place, me also playing for Jharkhand. So I really wanted to fill his shoes and now that I’m here, I’ll make sure that I make my team win many games,” the 24-year-old said.

Opening for India against Bangladesh, Ishan, in December, scored the quickest ever double-century in the history of ODI cricket but was dropped for the next assignment in the format against Sri Lanka at home.

Also Read: Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series

He made his ODI return in the New Zealand series but was pushed down the middle-order where he scored 30 runs from three innings.

However, Ishan will be expected to open the innings during the New Zealand T20Is that start from Friday with Rohit Sharma rested.

“The first autograph that I had asked for was from MS Dhoni. I was 18 years of age and it was a dream come true for me to meet him and I still have his autograph on my bat," Ishan said.

The first T20I of the series will be played in Ranchi on Friday while the second in Lucknow on Sunday. The third contest will be held in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here