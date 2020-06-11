Adam Gilchrist Lauds Kerala Nurse's Efforts in Australia's Aged Care Home

Former Australia wicket-keeper, Adam Gilchrist's video of lauding the efforts of Indian-born nurse working at a care home in the Wollongong, Australia has gone viral on social media.
Gilchrist, in the video is seen praising the young Indian for her selfless act. “Congratulations Sharon, on your selfless act. You gave your time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time [pandemic],” Gilchrist thanked Sharon on behalf of the Australian society, in a video released by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.
Adam Gilchrist gives a shout out to Sharon Vergese a nurse from @UOW who has been working as an #agedcare worker during #COVID-19. https://t.co/NfT0Q7G6P8To discover more stories like this follow #InAusTogether #InThisTogether. #studyaustralia @gilly381 @AusHCIndia @dfat— Austrade India (@AustradeIndia) June 2, 2020
He further lauded the effort of foreign students for their contribution during the pandemic. “Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly your family will be very proud of your efforts.”
In fact Varghese saw the online message and told an online portal that she was obliged by the cricketer's message.
Sharon, who hails from Kottayam futher said that she wanted to work for a hospital, but later got an opportunity in a care home.
The United Nurses Association (UNA) has also appreciated the work done by Sharon, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.
“At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood,” said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.
