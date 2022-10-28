Adam Gilchrist Meets Virat Kohli With Great Excitement and Passion | Watch

Virat Kohli is one of the all-time greats of cricket. And meeting him can get anyone excited, even someone who has been a star cricketer himself. Former Aussie wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist seemed a bit too much excited to meet Kohli ahead of India’s match against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27).

During the pre-game warm-up of the Indian team, Gilchrist walked up to the star batter and greeted him rather passionately. Former South African pacer and commentator Dale Steyn can also be seen in a video.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued his sublime form as India registered their T20 World Cup campaign’s second win against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Winning the toss, India opted to bat first. KL Rahul failed to make his mark yet again and was dismissed after scoring a 9 off 12 deliveries. With the early jolt, India got off to a rather slow start. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good touch and scored 53 off 39 deliveries.

After the early fall of Rahul, Rohit and Virat stabilized the Indian innings adding 73 runs together for the second wicket. After Rohit’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav took the baton forward and launched a lethal attack on the Dutch bowlers He finished the innings with an unbeaten half-century off just 25 balls.

Banking on fireworks by Surya and Virat in the latter half of the innings, India finished with 179 runs on the board.

The pressure of a big target on the board got the better of the Dutch batters. The team lost early wickets and never looked comfortable in front of the experienced Indian bowling attack. With wickets falling at regular intervals, the side was restricted to 129, giving India a comprehensive win. With two wins from two games, India’s chances for a semi-final qualification have gotten stronger. Rohit Sharma and co. are now set to face South Africa on Sunday, October 30.

Meanwhile, in another Group 2 encounter on Thursday, Zimbabwe caused an upset by beating Pakistan by 1 run. The back-to-back defeats have severely hampered the Pakistani side’s chances of advancing to the next stage of the T20 World Cup.

