Adam Gilchrist Picks His First-five Cricketers in Dream World T20I XI, No Suryakumar on the List

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has named his first-five cricketers in a dream World T20I XI. He picked Hardik Pandya ahead of swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav who has been in a red-hot form, citing the all-rounder’s ability to bat, bowl, field and entertain. Pandya is currently ranked fourth in the ICC’s T20I ranking for all-rounders.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 around the corner, Gilchrist called Pandya an awesome figure, while not mentioning Suryakumar’s name, who again played a pivotal role in India taking an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

“Pandya is just an awesome figure straight across the board. His ability to bat, bowl, field and entertain, he’s definitely in there,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ICC.

Gilchrist also picked David Warner, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and England T20I skipper Jos Buttler.

“He’s (Warner) at the top of the order,” Gilchrist said. “I think just his attacking attitude, the way he kick-starts innings at the top, and the confidence he’ll have from the previous T20 World Cup,”said Gilchrist of Warner.

On Babar Azam, the legendary cricketer said, “His versatility across all formats, but also when it’s getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well.”

On Rashid Khan, Gilchrist said, “He’s just got to be there in any T20 team, doesn’t he? Cricketer of the year in this format across the world. Over the last decade, Rashid Khan is in there.”

For Jos Buttler, who has been laid low by a calf injury but is expected to fully recover for the T20 World Cup, Gilchrist said while the choice was between several batters, he would go with the England skipper. “It’s a bit batting heavy I know, but Jos Buttler for me. He is just dynamic, with his power and his courage to take it on. Simply a stroke of brilliance from him and it’s game over.”

