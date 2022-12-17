Adam Gilchrist Readies For “Tough Summer” Without Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds In BBL Commentary Box

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist got teary-eyed while reminiscing about his teammates Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds. Gilchrist paid an emotional tribute to the legendary duo reminding everyone about their contribution to the game both on and off the field. In a touching video that was shared on the YouTube channel of Fox Cricket, Gilchrist talked about Warne and Symonds. “Their record on the field was well documented – they were national icons, they were our icons, our favourites here in the commentary box. They were cheeky. A little bit naughty. Their banter was brilliant and educational – sort of. What they said made sense most of the time,” Gilchrist said.

The video tribute is a collection of Gilchrist talking about Warne and Symonds along with pictures and clips from the Big Bash League commentary box. Both Symonds and Warne can be seen in the video sharing some lighter moments and friendly banter with Gilchrist. The 51-year-old former wicketkeeper- batsman said that it was going to be a “tough summer” without the presence of Warne and Symonds.

Warne, one of the most prolific leg spinners to don the Australia jersey, died of a heart attack at the age of 52 on March 4 this year. His bowling action and accuracy coupled with sharp turn had batsmen bamboozled most of the time. Warne made his international debut in 1992 in a Test match. Warne has picked up 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for the Australian team throughout his entire career. He picked up 293 wickets in the ODI format for the Aussies.

The Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Melbourne Stars later confirmed that they would retire the No 23 jersey, which was worn by Warne, as a tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Symonds died in a car crash on May 14, 2022. Symonds was an aggressive batsman. His presence in the crease, during a run chase, was enough to send shivers down the spines of the bowlers. The all-rounder scored a total of 5088 runs in 198 ODIs for Australia. He also notched six centuries and 30 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

