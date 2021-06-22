Adam Zampa Finally Marries Girlfriend After Postponements, Twitter Sympathises with Marcus Stoinis

Australia cricketer Adam Zampa is now a married man as the spinner finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Hattie last week in New South Wales. Due to the COVID-19 last year, the wedding was postponed twice, and the duo finally managed to get hitched last week. Zampa was a part of the Indian Premier League and was supposed to get married after the conclusion of the T20 league, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cricketer and his wife had to postpone the wedding. Similarly, this year, Zampa was made to wait once again as the timings once again saw the rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, the duo breathed a sigh of relief and got married last week before the spinner could leave for the tour of West Indies. Here are some of the pictures shared by his wife Hattie on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hattie (@hattiezampa)

The designer of Hattie’s wedding dress also shared a few pictures of the newly married couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATE WILLA (@kate_willa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATE WILLA (@kate_willa)

However, Twitter is now sympathizing with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as the two cricketers shared a ‘bond’. The two were always seen with each other hanging out but now with Zampa getting married, Stoinis will have to get used to this fact. Here are the funny reactions on Twitter.

Thoughts and prayers with Marcus Stoinis during this tough time.P.S. Congrats to Adam Zampa on getting married!#Cricket pic.twitter.com/uWN4dVH5jE — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 21, 2021

Adam zampa gets married to his girlfriend Hattie zampa.*le pic.twitter.com/TBu5uZ3G5D— Siddcasm (@prahalsiddu_19) June 21, 2021

Australian Cricket Adam Zampa Married his Girlfriend Hottie Palmer.Stoinis to Zampa: pic.twitter.com/weebxt4PRA — The Wahid Tales (@thewahid121) June 21, 2021

Cricket Australia have announced the squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies which is scheduled to take place from July 9 to July 24. The two sides will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the Caribbean and both Zampa and Stoinis will be a part of the side.

Australia will aim to get back on track and commence their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in October and November in India. One of the most anticipated cricket extravaganzas, fans have been eagerly awaiting to witness an action packed T20 World Cup. Apart from the ICC World Cup, Australia have not yet got their hands on the T20 trophy yet. The closest the Aussies have reached is the finals against England in 2010, where they were beaten by seven wickets in Bridgetown.

However, Australia have brought in players to the side who have made massive impacts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League. With the T20 World Cup being played in India, Australia cricketers now know most of the stadiums and their pitches as well.

The West Indies tour could give Australia much needed preparation as after all, they are locking horns with the 2016 T20 World Cup winners.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here