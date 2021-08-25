Adam Zampa Missing His Wife Hattie Leigh: 'Married 68 Days, Been With Wife For Eight'

Australia’s star bowler Adam Zampa started a new journey in June after exchanging wedding vows with his long-time girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer. The lovebirds, who were in a relationship for a long time, have been unable to spend any time together since they got married. The reason is Zampa’s hectic schedule of cricket assignments. The leg-spinner has been occupied with the white ball tours of Bangladesh and West indies. There is no joy to beat the feeling of representing the nation, but Zampa has been feeling the distance from his better half a little too much lately.

Recently, Zampa reshared one of Hattie’s posts on his Instagram stories. He highlighted that of the 68 days they have been married, he has spent only eight days with his wife. Zampa wrote, “Married for 68 days, been with wife for 8,” followed by a crying-face emoji.

Zampa and Hattie tied the knot in New South Wales. Days after his marriage, the bowler had to fly to the Caribbean for the series against West Indies followed by five T20Is against Bangladesh.

RELATED NEWS Steve Smith Offered Booze to Tim Payne Amid Twitter Trolling. Neither Are Australian Cricketers

Zampa was rather exceptional despite the Australian team’s tepid show. He cut down the run flow in the middle overs and took wickets at regular intervals. The spinner’s stellar performance overshadowed the Aussie team’s failure in brilliance for his fans.

Zampa also pulled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He plays for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The tournament, which got abruptly postponed, will resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zampa is likely to be seen in action in the high-voltage T20 World Cup. The important competition is scheduled to take place between the months of October and November in the UAE and Oman.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here