Adam Zampa's Mankad Attempt Fizzles Out As Third Umpire Rules 'Not Out' Amidst Jeers | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Adam Zampa's Mankad Attempt Fizzles Out As Third Umpire Rules 'Not Out' Amidst Jeers | WATCH

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 17:21 IST

Melbourne

Adam Zampa's mankad attempt fizzled out at the G.

However, the third umpire quickly overturned the decision as Zampa’s arm had “gone past the vertical” - too far into his bowling action. However, this triggered a number of reactions in the commentary box.

Australia’s Adam Zampa was left red-faced after his attempt to Mankad Melbourne Renegades batter fizzled out. The incident happened at the Melbourne derby of the Big Bash Lague at the iconic MCG in the final over of the Renegade’s innings. Zampa, who was about to bowl, saw the batter leaving the crease and removed the bails in a flash which attracted a lot of jeers from the Melbourne crowd.

“Must’ve warned him,” Brad Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

“I reckon Zampa was dirty from the ball before when Rogers got in and out and got Harvey on strike.

RELATED NEWS

“Didn’t think we were gonna see it (attempted in the BBL), to be honest.”

Earlier Renegades batter Mackenzie Harvey was also rattled with the incident and was left shaking his head.

The Mankad incident has been garnering a lot of heated debates across social media, especially after India’s Deepti Sharma ran out of England batter Charlie Dean. Earlier Australia’s Mitchell Starc had averted a mankading chance against South African batter De Bruyn after he was “halfway down punt road.”

Stars coach David Hussey told Fox Cricket the team would’ve withdrawn the appeal if it had been given out. “It’s not the right way to play cricket - yet. It was more of a warning for the batter not to leave too early,” Hussey said.

Mitchell Starc was left fuming when South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn left his crease which prompted a rebuke from the lanky left armer during the second Test match at the same venue. In a viral clip shared on social media, Starc can be seen running in full steam, but backing out at the last moment when he saw the batter leaving the crease from the corner of his eye. Starc pulled out and warned the batter: “Just stay in your crease, it’s not that hard,” Starc said.

“The line’s there for a reason, mate.”

