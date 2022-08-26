Adani Group Acquires Legends League Cricket Franchise, Announces Its Name

Adani Group has bought a franchise in Legends League Cricket and named them Gujarat Giants ahead of the upcoming season. It was Adani Group’s second investment in franchise cricket in recent times as they earlier acquired a team in the UAE T20 League. Earlier, they attempted to get a team in IPL in October 2021, however, they failed as the Ahmedabad-based franchise was bought by CVC Capitals, while Sanjiv Goenka’s group owned Lucknow Super Giants.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises said, “For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. and we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants.”

He further talked about how much former players are still hungry to win the matches. While he also said that the upcoming season is special as it is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

“Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win. Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game’s history doing what they do best,” he added.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said “I am sure Gujarat Giants would be going all out to enthral the fans across the world. The upcoming season would be a great experience for fans when they come to watch the Legends of Cricket being back in the field.”



The upcoming edition of the League is a four-team franchise model, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season.

As per a recent announcement, LLC season two will be starting from the special match in Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by games in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

