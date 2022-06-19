ADB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ADB VS AJM Emirates D20 2022, ADB VS AJM match 15, June 19, ICC Academy, Dubai, 6:30 pm IST

ADB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ADB VS AJM Emirates D20 2022 match 15 between Abu Dhabi vs Ajman: Abu Dhabi will lock horns against Ajman in the Emirates D20 league on Sunday, June 19. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Both the teams have been in disappointing form and will be looking to revive their season after facing some thumping defeats.

The Abu Dhabi team are currently placed on the fourth position. Batting unit has failed to score big runs in the recent matches and the bowling has been average. Captain Mohammad Kamran Atta will be looking to lead his side to victory on Sunday and gain some much needed momentum, going ahead in the tournament.

The last time these two teams squared against each other, Ajman was defeated by 48 runs. The batting unit has been below par for Ajman. They have lost four consecutive matches in the tournament. Ajman will try to avenge their loss they faced earlier in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi vs Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

ADB VS AJM Telecast

The match between Abu Dhabi and Ajman will not be telecast in India.

ADB VS AJM Live Streaming

The match between Abu Dhabi and Ajman will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ADB VS AJM Match Details

The ADB VS AJM match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, June 19, at 6:30 pm IST.

ADB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Vice-Captain: Ali Abid

Suggested Playing XI for ADB VS AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Atta, Yasir Kaleem

Batsmen: Ali Abid, Adnan ul Mulk, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan-I

All-rounders: Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Shahnawaz Khan

Bowlers: Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Amin Khan, Muhammad Uzair-Khan

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Possible Starting XI:

Abu Dhabi Starting Line-up: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Osama Hassan-Shah, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish

Ajman Predicted Starting Line-up: Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan-I, Adnan ul Mulk, Sandeep-Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Amin Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Nav Pabreja, Syed Essam

