Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Adelaide Strikers Set Up WBBL Final Against Brisbane Heat

Perth was initially restricted to 126/7 in their semi-final even though Georgia Redmayne scored a fighting 42-ball 51. For the Strikers, Devine took 2/23 and Megan Schutt returned with 2/14.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
Adelaide Strikers Set Up WBBL Final Against Brisbane Heat

The Adelaide Strikers have made it to the final of the Women’s Big Bash League this season and will take on Brisbane Heat on Sunday, after they saw off the challenges from Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades respectively on Saturday, 7 December.

The final will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday.

Sophie Devine smashed a ninth half-century of the campaign and returned with two important wickets as the Strikers defeated the Scorchers comfortably by eight wickets.

Perth was initially restricted to 126/7 in their semi-final even though Georgia Redmayne scored a fighting 42-ball 51. For the Strikers, Devine took 2/23 and Megan Schutt returned with 2/14.

Then it was Devine’s turn with the bat. She hammered a 46-ball 65* to score more than half the target, and was supported by Tahlia McGrath (36 off 41) and Bridget Patterson (16 off 13).

The other semi-final was more of an even contest as Melbourne batting first and set the opposition a tricky 164-run target. Josephine Dooley smashed an unbeaten 50 while Jess Duffin (44) and Georgia Wareham (22) made important contributions too.

However, the Heat ensured they were always in control of the chase. Beth Mooney and Maddy Green put on 69 runs for the opening wicket, with Green finding the fence regularly.

Molly Strano then dismissed both Green (46) and Mooney (15) off consecutive balls in the eighth over to give the Renegades a foothold, but Jess Jonassen (38) and Grace Harris (43) then led the counter-attack, with an 80-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, Strano was brought back in the 16th over, and once again she dismissed both Jonassen and Laura Harris within three deliveries to reduce the Heat to 149/4. The Renegades then added the wickets of Amelia Kerr and Grace Harris to their tally, but the damage had been done as the Heat won with 12 balls to spare.

Adelaide StrikersBrisbane Heatmegan schuttsophie devineWBBL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more