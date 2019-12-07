Adelaide Strikers Set Up WBBL Final Against Brisbane Heat

The Adelaide Strikers have made it to the final of the Women’s Big Bash League this season and will take on Brisbane Heat on Sunday, after they saw off the challenges from Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades respectively on Saturday, 7 December.
The final will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday.
Sophie Devine smashed a ninth half-century of the campaign and returned with two important wickets as the Strikers defeated the Scorchers comfortably by eight wickets.
Perth was initially restricted to 126/7 in their semi-final even though Georgia Redmayne scored a fighting 42-ball 51. For the Strikers, Devine took 2/23 and Megan Schutt returned with 2/14.
Then it was Devine’s turn with the bat. She hammered a 46-ball 65* to score more than half the target, and was supported by Tahlia McGrath (36 off 41) and Bridget Patterson (16 off 13).
The other semi-final was more of an even contest as Melbourne batting first and set the opposition a tricky 164-run target. Josephine Dooley smashed an unbeaten 50 while Jess Duffin (44) and Georgia Wareham (22) made important contributions too.
However, the Heat ensured they were always in control of the chase. Beth Mooney and Maddy Green put on 69 runs for the opening wicket, with Green finding the fence regularly.
Molly Strano then dismissed both Green (46) and Mooney (15) off consecutive balls in the eighth over to give the Renegades a foothold, but Jess Jonassen (38) and Grace Harris (43) then led the counter-attack, with an 80-run partnership for the third wicket.
However, Strano was brought back in the 16th over, and once again she dismissed both Jonassen and Laura Harris within three deliveries to reduce the Heat to 149/4. The Renegades then added the wickets of Amelia Kerr and Grace Harris to their tally, but the damage had been done as the Heat won with 12 balls to spare.
