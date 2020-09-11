Adelaide Strikers Sign Matt Renshaw For Three Years

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers have signed all-rounder Matt Renshaw from Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal.

Renshaw has become a fine exponent of the BBL in recent times, coming into his own in the T20 arena after a promising start to his Test career. The 24-year-old scored the second-highest runs for Brisbane Heat last season with 348, including three fifties.

"The Adelaide Strikers have always been an impressive franchise and to be joining them for the next three years, I'm just ecstatic," Renshaw said.

"I'm looking forward to having Adelaide Oval as my home ground, which is an oval that I know well and is also one of the best in the world."

"Hopefully it will be possible to play in front of our home crowd at some point, as they really do make such an incredible atmosphere," he added.

Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie said: "We welcome Matt who is a proven batsman and he has really come into his own in T20 cricket in the last couple of seasons."

"He is a great character, and everyone at the Strikers is excited to have Matt on board for the next three years," he added.

Adelaide Strikers BBL10 squad: Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.