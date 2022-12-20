Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming of Big Bash League 2022-23 Match: The Adelaide Strikers have had a perfect start to this Big Bash season with four points and two wins from their first two games. They are currently in the top spot, with a great chance to continue their momentum against the Sydney Thunders.

The two teams have already clashed in the tournament once. The game was a nightmare for Sydney whose batting order crumbled like cards at 15 runs on the board.

The Strikers registered a humongous 124 runs, which should give them a psychological edge in this battle.

The Thunders also won their opening game of the season but recorded back-to-back losses after that. Chris Green and Co are fifth in the table at the moment with just two points after three games, requiring an urgent victory to boost their morale.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) be played?

The Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) fixture will be played at the Adelaide Oval

What time will the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match?

The Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST)?

The Adelaide Strikers (AS) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match is available to be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers probable playing XI: Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton.

Sydney Thunder probable playing XI: Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu.

